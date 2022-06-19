Todd & Julie Chrisley Break Silence After Tax Fraud Guilty Verdict: ‘It’s A Sad, Heartbreaking Time’

Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 49, have spoken out for the first time after being found guilty of tax fraud by an Atlanta, Ga. jury on June 7. “It has been a whirlwind,” Todd said on the June 17 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, per Us Weekly, opening up about what his life has been like following the devastating verdict. “Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued, “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.” He concluded his statement by thanking his fans for their support during this “tough time” for his family. “We’re grateful and appreciative of it,” he said. Todd could not speak on the actual outcome of the trial or their upcoming sentencing, which is scheduled for October.

Todd and Julie were first indicted in 2019 and a second indictment was filed in February. As they awaited trial, they maintained their innocence and accused the Georgia Department of Revenue of fabricating the case against them. They frequently spoke out about the drama on their podcast. However, the jury did not believe their point of view and found them guilty of defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in personal loans before becoming famous thanks to their USA Network show. Specifically, Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud.

View Related Gallery Savannah Chrisley: Photos Of The 'Chrisley Knows Best' Reality Star Savannah Chrisley CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017 Miami, FL - The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" Savannah Faith Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Raelyn, Blaine Bowen, Emmy Medeers, bring the cameras along for a fun boat ride in sunny Miami Bay. Pictured: Savannah Faith Chrisley BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Following the verdict, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the family was coping. “Todd and Julie are just devastated by the verdict, as are their children Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. They are all leaning on each other for support during this difficult time,” they revealed. “Although they are grateful for being allowed to be on house arrest while they await sentencing, staying at home all the time will not be easy for them because they are such busy people. There are a lot of unanswered questions right now concerning their future – as a family and as reality television stars.” The source confirmed the Chrisleys do plan to appeal their verdict.

Both Savannah and Lindsie spoke out before their parents did. Savannah, 24, who also stars in Growing Up Chrisley, took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 16 to share a sentimental message about how she plans to “fight for justice” alongside an inspirational quote by blogger Zanna Keithly. “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior. This fight isn’t over,” she noted in her lengthy caption.

Lindsie, 32, who has been estranged from her family for years, also shared a note on Instagram. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right,” she wrote with a photo with her 10-year-old son, Jackson Campbell.