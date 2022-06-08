Lindsie Chrisley ‘Deeply Saddened’ As She Reacts To Parents Todd & Julie’s Guilty Verdict

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie Chrisley posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 8), a day after her parents – father Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley – were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right.” Lindsie, who posted her message along with a photo of her with her son, Jackson Campbell, thanked her followers for their “continued love and support.”

In addition to this post, Lindsie posted a photo of a heavily marked Christian bible on Tuesday, shortly after the verdict was announced. She had highlighted Psalm 23, writing, “I will live through this valley.” She also underlined, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” The verse hints at enduring dark days through faith in the Christian god.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 53, were found guilty of conspiring for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. Prosecutors alleged that the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie allegedly submitted false credit reports when trying to rent a house in California. The couple was indicted in August 2019 and face up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Lindsie, who Todd had with his first wife Teresa Terry, has been on the outs with her family after her brother, Kyle Chrisley, accused her of turning Todd and Julie in to the authorities. Lindsie’s attorneys have denied this. One month before Todd and Julie were indicted, Lindsie filed a police report alleging that he tried to extort her with a sex tape. In the report, Lindsie accused her brother, Chase Chrisley, and her father of harassing and threatening her with a supposed sex tape if she didn’t lie about a particular “incident.” Todd denied these accusations.

“Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me,” Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it’s hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions [that] I don’t feel are pure.” In this interview, she said she would “never” reconcile with her family.