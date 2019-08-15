Todd Chrisley Fires Back After Daughter Lindsie Accuses Him Of Extorting Her With Alleged Sex Tape

Drama is at an all-time high in the Chrisley family, and now various parties — including former ‘Bachelor’ star Josh Murray, as well as Lindsie Chrisley herself — are firing back with statements.

Since Todd Chrisley, 50, and his wife Julie, 46, were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud, the family appears to be far from united behind-the-scenes. After their estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley, 29, accused her own father of extortion involving an alleged sex tape, the Chrisley Knows Best star spoke out. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd Chrisley said through his rep in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Lindsie is also fighting back against her dad in a statement from her lawyer Musa Ghanayem. “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business. Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct,” her attorney told HollywoodLife on Thursday, August 15. “While it is not necessary to detail their repugnant actions, it is important to note that the allegations are of serious crimes against Lindsie. Lindsie has made a complaint of their acts to law enforcement, and she will provide them whatever they need in the course of their investigation into her family’s actions. Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Lindsie — who co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry — was formerly married to Will Campbell. The couple split after in 2016 after four years together, and share one son, Jackson, 6. At the time, Lindsie stated that she and her husband — who she had dated since she was 19-years-old — had “outgrown the relationship.”

Josh Murray, who was formerly engaged to Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, is also clearing up any rumors about an alleged affair he had with Lindsie. “Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” he shared. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Since being indicted, Todd and his wife Julie have been released on $100,000 unsecured appearance bonds and are reportedly pleading not guilty to the charges.