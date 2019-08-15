Lindsie Chrisley: 5 Things To Know About Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Accusing Him Of Extortion

Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter lobbed a serious accusation against the reality star, just days after he was indicted on tax fraud. Learn more about why Lindsie Chrisley’s accusing him of extortion, and more.

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, 50, was already in hot water after he and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on August 13 on federal tax evasion and wire fraud charges, another bomb dropped. Todd’s estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, 29, filed a police report claiming that her father and younger brother allegedly bought her sex tape and were threatening to release it. Learn more about the situation, and Lindsie herself:

1. She has accused her dad and brother of extortion. Shortly after news broke that Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on multiple counts of federal tax evasion and fraud, TMZ uncovered a police report filed by Lindsie one month ago, in which she claimed her father and her brother, Chase Chrisley, 23, were attempting to extort her with a sex tape to get her to lie. She claimed in the report, filed in Georgia, that her dad and brother were allegedly harassing her and threatening to release a sex tape, that she believed Chase bought. She claimed that they threatened to make the tape public unless she lied about an “incident.” Sources told TMZ that the incident was related to the tax scandal.

Her report has been dismissed by police in Georgia, as the alleged extortion happened in Tennessee. It’s unclear if she plans to refile. Todd has denied the extortion, telling TMZ, “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

2. She fought with her father after eloped with her boyfriend, Will Campbell in 2012. Lindsie “stunned her father, Todd, with her decision to elope and then five months later surprised him even more with the news that she was expecting her first child. Lindsie butts heads with her dad about her husband, Will [Campbell], and how to parent her son, Jackson,” according to the USA site. Lindsie and Will announced they were getting divorced in 2016, but later reconciled.

3. She is estranged from her family. Lindsie allegedly “disowned” the rest of the Chrisleys following her elopement. Todd doesn’t follow his daughter on social media anymore, and as of 2017, she no longer appears on Chrisley Knows Best. “I kind of felt like an outcast,” Lindsie explained on her podcast Coffee Convos, referring to stepmom Julie and her half-siblings, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. “Even though they didn’t make me feel like that intentionally, I just felt that way.” Todd posted a cryptic message on Instagram in January 2019 that fans believed was about Lindsie: “One of the hardest things you will ever have to do is grieve the loss of a person who is still alive.”

4. She teased her parents’ tax evasion scandal days before the news broke. Lindsie didn’t name it specifically, but she tweeted on August 5, “Y’all don’t even want to know what I just uncovered,” along with the frog and tea emojis. The next day, she tweeted, “I’m good enough to forgive you, but not stupid enough to trust you again.” Lindsie followed that up on August 12 by writing, “Your next season is going to cause some people to wish they had treated you better.” And on August 14, she tweeted, “Don’t be afraid for being outnumbered. Eagles fly alone. Pigeons flock together.”

5. She’s close friends with Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn, who co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie, tweeted after the extortion scandal broke, “I’ve been contacted by various media outlets regarding the case against the Chrisley Family. Lindsie is my one and only concern in this unfortunate situation, and I am supporting her privately as she navigates through this difficult time.” Lindsie quote tweeted her message, using the suitcase, judge, and prayer hand emojis.