Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Accuses Him Of Extorting Her With Alleged Sex Tape

Lindsie Chrisley has reportedly filed a police report, accusing her brother Chase and her father Todd of harassing and threatening her with an alleged sex tape.

One month before Todd Chrisley was indicted on tax fraud charges, his daughter Lindsie Chrisley filed a police report claiming he tried to extort her with a sex tape to get her to lie, according to TMZ. Lindsie, who is estranged from her family, filed the report last month in Georgia, which accused her brother Chase Chrisley and her father of harassing and threatening her with an alleged sex tape of hers that she believed Chase bought.

In the police report, obtained by TMZ, Lindsie alleged that Todd and Chase threatened to release the sex tape if she didn’t lie about a certain “incident.” Todd, however, denied these claims to the website. He said he and his son did not purchase Lindsie’s alleged sex tape. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her,” he told TMZ.

Todd and his wife, Julie, were indicted on Aug. 13 on multiple federal charges including tax evasion, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. The couple pled not guilty in court the following day after turning themselves in, and have denied any wrongdoing.

A previous report suggested that Lindsie, who left the family’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best in 2017, leaked information that led to Todd and Julie’s charges. Her attorney Musa Ghanayem, condemned the rumor in a statement to HollywoodLife: “Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate. It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information,” the statement said.

The lawyer went on to explain why his client has been keeping her distance from her family. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” he said in the statement, adding, “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Todd, Chase and Lindsie, but did not receive an immediate response.