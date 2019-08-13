Todd & Julie Chrisley Indicted On 12 Counts Of Tax Evasion & Fraud

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been charged for offenses like allegedly defrauding banks and not paying federal taxes, but they have ‘nothing to hide.’ Todd even had an explanation for the indictment before it arrived.

Charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion round out the 12-count indictment that Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd, 50, and Julie Chrisley, 46, were hit with on Aug. 13. The reality television couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also charged with tax-related offenses, according to the press release that the Northern District of Georgia’s Department of Justice issued. “Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said, which was included in the statement.

Todd and Julie are facing a number of accusations that trace to “at least as early as” 2007. The couple allegedly provided “false information” to banks to receive “millions of dollars in loans” roughly between 2007 and 2012 (an estimate), and then went on to allegedly use “fabricated bank statements and a fabricated credit report” to obtain a lease for a California home in 2014. The legal troubles only pile on — Todd and Julie have also been accused of allegedly not filing “timely” income tax returns in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. A more detailed account of these allegations is laid out in court documents, which you can read here. HollywoodLife has reached out to Todd and Chrisley’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Todd has clapped back at these allegations with his own side of the story. Just one day before the grand jury handed down the indictment to the USA Network star and his wife, Todd claimed that a disgruntled employee was to blame for these alleged financial crimes in this lengthy statement.

Story is still developing…