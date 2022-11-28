Chase Chrisley, 26, Shares Cryptic Message About People Being ‘Taken’ After Parents’ Sentencing

Chase Chrisley, 26, shared a cryptic message about suddenly losing someone you love on Nov. 28, one week after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years of prison for their bank fraud and tax evasion case. In the story, which was posted by @royaleyez on Instagram and can be seen below, a widowed man encourages his friend to make his wife chili when she wants it after his friend expressed some hesitance. The friend who complained about making the chili realized the entire scenario was less about the chili, and more about making his wife happy and spending time with her while he has it.

“It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner,” the story said. “It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you.” The post continued on to encourage people to not take those moments available to them for granted. “Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it,” it read.

Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years behind bars on Nov. 21 after being found guilty in their tax evasion case earlier this year. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie, for her part, was found guilty of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Chrisley Knows Best stars faced up to 30 years in prison for their scheme.

Todd and Julie’s daughters Savannah Chrisley, 25, and estranged Lindsie Chrisley, 33, also posted poignant messages to their respective social media pages shortly after they learned of their parents’ fates. Savannah, for her part, took to her Instagram Story the day of their sentencing with a message originally posted by pastor Kimberly Jones, also known as Real Talk Kim. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking,” the message read.

Lindsie also shared a note on her Instagram Story on Monday. “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” she captioned a clip of two pals comforting her on a bed as Bruno Mars‘ “Count On Me” played over the video.

Meanwhile, Kyle Chrisley, 31, shared the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story. “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” the message read. “Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” Kyle is the father of 10-year-old Chloe, who is in the care of his parents. However, Savannah revealed that she will gain custody of Chloe once her parents are sent away.

Following their sentencing, Todd and Julie were “hysterical”, according to an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife source. “With the holidays coming up, they don’t know how they can possibly celebrate knowing that they are going to prison for years and years,” the insider added. “This is their worst nightmare come true. How can they even go shopping and get their parent’s presents knowing that they will not be able to enjoy any of them? This will not be like any of their past holiday seasons because there is no joy right now.”