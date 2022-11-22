Savannah & Lindsie Chrisley Post Cryptic Quotes After Parents’ Sentencing: ‘Keep Building Your Ark’

Family members of Todd and Julie Chrisley are catching their collective breath after stunning 12 year and 7-year prison sentences were handed down to the reality TV stars on Monday, Nov 21. Savannah Chrisley, 25, and Lindsie Chrisley, 33, both took to social media to share cryptic thoughts amid the bombshell sentences that will put their parents behind bars. Savannah took to Instagram stories the same day to share a quote reading, “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Meanwhile, Lindsie also took to IG stories on Monday to share a video of two gal pals sitting supportively on a bed. “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” she captioned the clip. Bruno Mars‘ “Count On Me” tellingly played in the background.

Julie and Todd are parents to three children together — Savannah, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. Todd also has daughter Lindsie and son Kyle, 31, from a previous marriage, while the couple are also legal guardians for Kyle’s 10-year-old daughter Chloe. The drama surrounding the family intensified when news broke that Grayson was hospitalized after a car accident the weekend prior to the sentencings.

Per TMZ, Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his tax fraud charges, and Julie, 49, was handed 7 years. Both spouses were also given 16 months of probation following their incarceration. The shocking decision came nearly five months after the Chrisley Knows Best heads of household were found guilty on all charges back in June of 2022.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud, while Julie was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The famous duo faced up to three decades in prison for the alleged crimes, though according to ABC News, prosecutors had recommended 22 years for Todd and 12.5 for Julie. Their lawyers had suggested Todd be sentenced to nine years in prison or less, with Julie simply getting probation.

An insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Todd and Julie were dreading the sentencing as it loomed ahead of the holidays. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” they told HL for a Nov 18 report. “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”

The source also noted that the sentencing could deeply affect their upcoming Thanksgiving plans. “This could either be a wonderful holiday season like [they] always have, or it could be one of the most difficult holidays that they’ve ever had,” the source said. “This whole experience has united them, and they have all been leaning on each other for emotional support.”