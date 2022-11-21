Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Accident As His Parents Face Sentencing On Tax Fraud Charges

Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 19. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to TMZ. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.

The front of Grayson’s truck was completely smashed, and the bumper looked like it was hanging off. His windshield was also shattered. The back of the dodge pickup truck was also dented from the accident. Police said no one was arrested nor charged. Both trucks were towed.

Police also said that Grayson couldn’t recall what had happened when asked. They told the outlet that he possibly suffered from a head injury, as he was having trouble providing details about the fender-bender. They said that the other driver was also injured but turned down medical attention.

The accident came as Grayson’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing for their tax fraud conviction. The couple was found guilty on all charges back in June. Todd, 53, was found guilty on conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud charges. Julie, 49, was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The pair could face 30 years for their charges. The government has recommended that Todd serve up to 22 years in prison, and Julie serve about 12 and a half years, according to ABC News. The pair’s lawyers have asked for lighter sentencing, including that Todd’s sentence should be at max nine years, while Julie should be given probation and no prison time.

Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the whole Chrisley family is hoping for a lighter sentencing for the pair, mentioning concerns about who will take care of Grayson and their daughter Chloe while Nanny Faye suffers from bladder cancer. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” they said. “This whole experience has united them, and they have all been leaning on each other for emotional support. Their family bond is tight, and the family has faith that it will all work out. The thought of Todd and Julie going to prison just really terrifies all of them.”