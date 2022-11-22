‘Chrisley Knows Best’ & Kids’ Spinoff Show Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie’s Sentencing

In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley being sentenced to prison on tax fraud charges, their reality show and its spinoff were reportedly canceled. Deadline reported that Chrisley Knows Best will not be returning following Todd and Julie’s convictions. The spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Todd and Julie’s children Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, and aired three seasons on E!, has also reportedly been canceled.

However, there’s been no official word from NBCUniversal on the future of the shows. The network has some episodes of season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best that were shot prior to the trial that will air next year.

On Nov. 21, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for their multiple guilty charges of tax fraud, after being found guilty in June. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was given 7 years. They also both received 16 months of probation each. The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, received 36 months in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, per Insider. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Todd and Julie. They have not publicly reacted to their sentencing as of this writing.

Back in June, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie was found guilty of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The pair faced up to 30 years in prison for their charges. Before their sentencing, prosecutors had recommended up to 22 years for Todd and about 12 and a half years for Julie, per ABC News. The couple’s lawyers had requested that Todd be sentenced to 9 years or less and Julie be given probation.

When the verdict first came in, a source close to the Chrisley family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were “in shock,” and were planning to appeal. “Todd and Julie are just devastated by the verdict, as are their children Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. They are all leaning on each other for support during this difficult time,” they said. “Although they are grateful for being allowed to be on house arrest while they await sentencing, staying at home all the time will not be easy for them because they are such busy people.”

Todd and Julie share three children: Chase, Savannah, and Grayson, 16, who was involved in a car accident over the weekend. Todd also has a daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, from a previous marriage.