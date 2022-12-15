Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Start Date Revealed After Getting Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years

After enduring the impact of their stiff 12- and 7-year prison sentences, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley now know when they will actually be behind bars. According to PEOPLE, the embattled Chrisley Knows Best stars have been ordered to report to their prisons on the heels of the new year, in January. Per the outlet, US Marshal’s Office documents filed on Monday, December 12, stipulate that Todd, 53, is required to report at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie, 49, must report to Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, on January 17, 2023. Julie’s facility is reportedly located over two hours away from Todd’s institution. Both are expected to be placed in minimum security.

The duo, who are parents to Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Lindsie, 33 and Kyle, 31, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter Chloe, 10, have understandably been devasted after their June convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud. The couple have steadily maintained their innocence, but they received the shocking news that Todd will serve 12 years in prison and Julie 7 years on Monday, November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”

According to our source, they were “without words” in the aftermath of the sentencing. “Todd and Julie didn’t want to see anyone yesterday except family and they are currently without words,” the source explained. “They are inconsolable. Grayson and Chloe are obviously taking this the worst because they all really depend on Todd and Julie. It is such a sad day for all of them.”

Compounding that drama was the abrupt cancellation of their USA series Chrisley Knows Best and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, and teen Grayson’s traumatic car accident on Saturday, November 12. Still, Todd and Julie themselves have only indirectly addressed their prison sentences. “Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie said during the November 30th episode of Chrisley Confessions. “Yesterday doesn’t matter,” Todd interjected. “Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”