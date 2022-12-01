Todd & Julie Chrisley Break Silence After Prison Sentencing: We Have To ‘Live Every Day Like It’s Our Last’

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley released a new episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on Nov. 30. It was their first episode recorded after they were sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Although they two didn’t discuss their prison sentences directly, they discussed how their faith and belief in “unconditional love” is playing a role in their lives at this time. They both read quotes that had touched them recently, with Todd touching on a sermon and Julie reading a message from author Priscilla Shirer.

“Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie shared, with Todd adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.” They also both agreed that God would “equip” them with whatever they needed to get through difficult times, although they did not refer to the prison sentences directly.

Most importantly, though, is their kids. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [the children] are watching, that as well” Julie explained. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.” Todd and Julie have adult children Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Lindsie, 33 and Kyle, 31, as well as minor son, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter Chloe, 10. Savannah confirmed that she plans to take custody of Grayson and Chloe once Todd and Julie begin their sentences (the timing has not been confirmed).

Todd received a 12 year prison sentence while Julie received 7 years after their sentencing trial on Nov. 21. The terms came after the two were found guilty of the tax fraud charges against them in June. Todd’s convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud and tax fraud, while Julie’s convictions were for tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.