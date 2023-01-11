Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Crushed’ After Bond Denied But ‘Haven’t Given Up All Hope’ At Winning Appeal (Exclusive)

Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 50, are headed to their respective prisons in Florida after being denied bond, and a source tells us they’re devastated. “Todd and Julie are crushed after they were denied bond, but they haven’t given up all hope,” a source close to the Chrisley Knows Best stars told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated.”

Todd and Julie are expected to report to their respective prisons, (both in Florida but only about two hours apart), on Tuesday, January 17th. Todd’s prison conditions are expected to be stricter than Julie’s, though both are described as “minimum security” facilities. Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7 for bank fraud and tax evasion in November.

Still, the insider reiterated that the duo hasn’t entirely given up hope in their appeal and are currently relying on faith and prayers as their reporting date nears. “As much as their family members try to console them and tell them that it will be okay, it is really not helping them with this,” the source said. “They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving. This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now.”

Todd and Julie’s reaction to the latest development comes a month after their daughter Lindsie Chrisley, 33, told HollywoodLife how she felt about the stiff sentences. “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” she said in the December statement, which was also shared during the Dec. 8 taping of her Coffee Convos podcast.

“I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements. The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month,” she said in part.