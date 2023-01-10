Todd & Julie Chrisley Denied Bond As They Appeal Verdict, Must Report To Prison In One Week

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 50, will be required to report to prison on Jan. 17, as a result of being denied bond on Jan. 10, per Radar Online. The denial of bond comes nearly two months after the celebrity couple was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud on Nov. 21, 2022. Todd and his wife have been fighting to appeal their guilty verdicts for the $36 million fraud case, the same outlet reported Tuesday. In addition, the 50-year-old and her husband will be serving their sentences in separate prisons starting next week. HollywoodLife obtained the documents and confirmed that the couple was denied bond on Jan. 10.

Although the duo will be physically separated, Radar Online reported that Todd and Julie will be able to communicate with each other via email and letters. Of course, their wardens will need to approve the communications first. The father-of-five will serve his prison time at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will likely serve hers in Tallahassee, Florida, the outlet claimed. Radar Online also noted that Todd could possibly be working for 12 cents/hour “scrubbing toilets” while he is behind bars. Todd is ordered to serve up to 12 years in prison, while Julie, for her part, is ordered to serve up to seven years.

The news of the duo being denied bond comes one month after Todd’s daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, 33, told HL that she is “heartbroken” about her dad’s sentence. “The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month,” her statement (which she also shared on her podcast Coffee Convos) read. “I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here. I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how.”

The blonde beauty also added that her family is a “real” one. “At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me,” she concluded. Earlier, on Nov. 30, 2022, Julie and Todd broke their silence about their recent emotions during an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions. Although they did not directly address their prison sentences, they did read some emotional passages to each other.

“Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie shared at the time, with Todd adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.” The proud mom also touched upon how she feels as a parent going through these hard times. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [the children] are watching, that as well,” Julie said. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”

Julie and the defamed TV star have been married for nearly 30 years, as they tied the knot in 1996. They share five kids, including adopted daughter, Chloe, 10. Their other children include: Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Lindsie, 33 and Kyle, 31, as well as minor son, Grayson, 16. Prior to his marriage to Julie, Todd was married to Teresa Terry, who he welcomed Kyle and Lindsie with.