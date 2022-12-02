Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Former Daughter-In-Law Alexus Believes Their Prison Sentences Are ‘Actually Light’ (Exclusive Interview)

It seems Todd and Julie Chrisley did not know best when it came to their fnances. On Nov. 21, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to serve 12 and 7 years in federal prison, respectively, after being convicted of federal crimes, which included bank fraud, tax fraud, and wire fraud. And now, as the empire that the fallen Chrisley Knows Best family created crumbles around them, their children – Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16., and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, — are being forced to pick up the pieces. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to former Chrisley family member Alexus Whilby, who was married to Todd’s eldest son Kyle for four years, from 2014 until 2018. (Todd and Julie had previously tried to subpoena Alexus in an unrelated civil case. She claimed that Todd attempted to pressure potential witnesses like her to lie). Alexus told us that she thinks that their combined 19-year prison sentence is just punishment. “It’s actually light considering their total lack of accountability,” she said during our interview.

In June, a federal jury in Northern Georgia convicted Todd and Julie on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Following their sentence hearing late last month, U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in a Department of Justice press release that Todd and Julie “submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to Georgia community banks to obtain $36 million in loans.” The release stated that the duo “spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel – and used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones.” For their part, Todd and Julie still claim their innocence. Their lawyers said that they plan to appeal.

“I believe that they were aware of what they were doing. The jurors saw evidence proving that Todd and Julie knew it was wrong.” Alexus, who was married to Kyle when he was under Todd’s guardianship due to admitted issues with substance abuse,” told us. “They lied to obtain money from loans. They lied about their wealth to everyone. It’s highly likely they thought this was also going to pass. They’re the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde,” she added.

Read our interview below to find out what else Alexus says about her former in-laws.

HollywoodLife: When and how did you meet Kyle?

Alexus: I met Kyle through Facebook in 2012. This was 10 years ago, and we were both around 21. We share common friends. When I met Kyle there was no show, just an idea about the show.

HollywoodLife: When you married Kyle, what did his father Todd think of your marriage?

Alexus: We initially got married in April 2014. Todd was furious and had our marriage annulled as Kyle’s adult guardian. We then remarried later that year once the guardianship was overturned. He seemed ok with us dating but totally against us getting married and establishing something permanent. Based on what I was told from Kyle, that led me to believe that Todd didn’t envision Kyle with a woman of color, such as myself.

HollywoodLife: Did Todd ever change his feelings about you?

Alexus: My parents are Jamaican. So, coming from a Caribbean background, and having been raised in France, race was not a factor for me when I fell in love with Kyle. Over time, as he watched me care for and stand by his son’s side, I believe Todd grew to love me and changed his outlook. With both of us having fathers as real estate tycoons, we had similarities in our backgrounds.

HollywoodLife: How was Kyle’s relationship with his dad during your marriage?

Alexus: Kyle did well if he had little to no contact with his father. Once Kyle reunited with his father, right before the indictment, he told me he planned on retracting everything that he had said bad about him and that he wanted me to write an affidavit to do the same. I refused. This was part of our marital problems.

HollywoodLife: In their recent court case, what do you think the prosecution was trying to prove?

Alexus: I believe that they were trying to prove that Todd was being dishonest and that his story had holes. Todd and Julie were very tight-lipped about why they do the things they do.

HollywoodLife: From your perspective, do you think Todd and Julie knew what they were doing was wrong?

Alexus: I believe that they were aware of what they were doing. The jurors saw evidence that proved that they knew that what they were doing was wrong. They lied to obtain money from loans. They lied about their wealth to everyone. They’re the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

HollywoodLife: Do you think that they received a fair sentence?

Alexus: I think their sentencing was light considering their total lack of accountability. It’s highly likely they thought this was also going to pass.

HollywoodLife: How old was Kyle’s daughter Chloe when you met Kyle?

Alexus: Chloe was a few months old when is started dating Kyle. Todd had guardianship over Kyle when I met him due to the issues surrounding his addiction. Chloe was already living with Todd and Julie and Chloe’s mom. My heart goes out to Chloe. Children deserve a stable environment.

HollywoodLife: Do you still speak to Kyle?

Alexus: Not at all. The last time I saw him was in court earlier this year.

HollywoodLife: If you could say one thing to Todd, what would it be?

Alexus: I would like an apology for the hurtful remarks made on public broadcasts about me and for his attempts to undermine me, which cost me thousands that I can never recoup. I don’t expect that this will ever happen. I want him to know that I forgive him in advance and that I am praying for him, Julie, and their entire family.

HollywoodLife: How about the rest of the Chrisley family?

Alexus: I will always have a special place in my heart for Kyle, Lindsie, Nanny Faye, Chloe, and Kyle’s mother, Teresa.