Teresa Giudice Gives Todd & Julie Chrisley Advice Before Their Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice knows a thing or two about legal trouble. The Real Housewives of New Jersey beauty, 50, took a moment on Tuesday, December 20, to tell TMZ what advice she’d share with embattled Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ahead of reporting for prison in January. Teresa, who spent just under a year in prison in 2015 for charges of fraud alongside ex-husband Joe Giudice, said “manifesting” played a role. “One of my memoirs that I wrote is Standing Strong, so stand strong,” she said told the outlet at LAX. “Stand strong for their family. And you know, manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out. And just to be strong for their children.”

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion in November, and have been ordered to report to their respective Florida prisons in January of 2023. When asked how hard it would be to potentially watch their children grow and experience life changes during their time behind bars, the Bravo star answered candidly. “It’s going to be very hard,” she said in part. “But you know, they have to make the best of it.” Teresa further revealed during the airport chat that her children came “every week” to visit her during her time behind bars. She advised that the Chrisleys have their older children visit at least once a month “based on their schedule.”

So how did she pass the time? “I exercised, I manifested, I did yoga every single day,” the newly married reality star said. “I wrote my book when I was in prison.” Additionally, Teresa says she cooked during her year of incarceration and that “where I was, the food wasn’t so bad.”

As for Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the duo was “inconsolable” upon learning their respective sentences in November. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the insider said. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”

During an episode of their podcast Chrisley Confessions on Nov. 30, Julie shared how they are handling the debacle. “Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” she said.