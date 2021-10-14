‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Grayson Admits His Summer Job ‘Sucks’ — Watch

Grayson Chrisley has a summer job, and it’s all work and no play. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ Grayson complains that he can’t hang out with his friends.

Grayson Chrisley is working at the pool this summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s all fun and games. For Chase Chrisley, this is all just part of growing up in the Chrisley family. “I love seeing Grayson go through the ole Chrisley rite of passage where dad gets you a summer job and teaches you the value of hard work,” Chase says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 14 episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

While he’s on the job, Grayson’s friends want him to come hang out in the pool. The thing is, Grayson doesn’t get off until 5. “I’d love to hang out with y’all, but I’ve got work to do,” Grayson tells them.

Grayson walks over to Chase and complains. “All my friends are here and I can’t hang out. I gotta work,” he tells his older brother. Chase says this is all part of “being grown up.” Grayson quips, “Well, I just thought it was going to be a lot more fun than this.”

Chase tries to make Grayson feel better about the situation by reminding him that he’s earning money. “But I’m working so much I don’t even have time to spend the money,” Grayson says.

He adds in his confessional, “It sucks that I’m out here working in the hot sun and all my friends are in the pool.” There’s not much else Chase can say but this, “Welcome to being an adult. It doesn’t get any better.”

Grayson, who is Todd and Julie Chrisley’s youngest son, has grown up before our eyes on Chrisley Knows Best over the years. He’s now 15 years old, and the show has been on for 9 seasons. We’re going to blink and he’ll be graduating! Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT on USA Network.