‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Todd Chrisley Tells Julie He Wants Separate Bedrooms

Todd Chrisley puts together a lavish separate bedroom for Julie in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ He wants her to stay in a second bedroom because of her loud snoring.

Todd Chrisley has the guest room perfectly set up with candles and a relaxing vibe in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 19 episode of Chrisley Knows Best season 9. Julie Chrisley walks in and asks what’s going on. “Welcome to your new suite,” Todd says.

Julie is confused. Todd says this bedroom is for Julie, so she can “get a good night’s sleep.” Julie quips, “I sleep just fine in our bed.” Julie doesn’t think she has an issue sleeping at night.

Todd points out that she does have an issue. She snores and it keeps him up all night. “You make noises that dead animals make out in the wilderness,” Todd tells Julie.

Julie is not onboard with the idea of separate bedrooms. “We’ve slept in the same bed for 25 years. We’re going to continue sleeping in the same bed unless you choose to go to the sofa,” Julie says. Nanny Faye chimes in and defends Julie. This second bedroom is nice, but it’s not her bedroom.

Todd boasts that this bedroom is better than a room at the Four Seasons. Julie doesn’t care about how nice it is. She wishes Todd would have talked to her before “kicking me out of my own bedroom.”

Todd tells Julie, “It’s called a surprise for a reason.” He says they can FaceTime each other from their separate bedrooms. “Okay, so in typical Todd fashion, you’re going to do what’s best for you at the moment,” Julie quips. She walks out of the bedroom in a very angry fashion. Todd’s messed up big time!

The season 9 synopsis reads: “While Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Savannah prepares to take over her parents’ former residence but struggles to find a way to make it her own. When Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor. Even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother Chase for dating advice. Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter. Whether they are enjoying a NASCAR race or a family vacation in Florida, one thing is certain, Chrisley hijinks, and hilarity will follow.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.