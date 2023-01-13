Dolly Parton Sends Love & ‘Comfort’ To Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: She’s ‘Home’ With Elvis Now

Dolly Parton shared a message with Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla after the singer’s death at 54 on Thursday. Dolly, 76, shared the message addressed to Priscilla, 77, as well as Lisa’s late father Elvis Presley, who died at 42 in 1977, and Lisa herself, on her Instagram on Friday, January 13.

The post was simple, offering condolences to Lisa’s mom. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you,” she wrote.

Priscilla shared the sad news that her daughter had passed after going into cardiac arrest on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment”

Following Lisa’s death, she received an outpouring of love from celebrities, including Tom Hanks who recently starred in the biopic Elvis as the rock icon’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. “We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the singer.

Lisa’s ex-husbands Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood both also released statements mourning her death. “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” Nicolas told The Hollywood Reporter. Michael, who shared twin daughters Harper and Finley with Lisa, similarly grieved her passing. “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” his attorney told Entertainment Tonight. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Lisa is expected to be laid to rest in Memphis, Tennessee with her father Elvis at his famed Graceland home, which now serves as a museum to the musician. She will be interred with her dad and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, per Entertainment Tonight.