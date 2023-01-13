‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks ‘Heartbroken’ Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Tom Hanks is “heartbroken” over Lisa Marie Presley’s death. The Oscar-winner, who played Elvis Presley’s manager Col. Tom Parker in the Elvis movie, paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram on Jan. 13, 2023, the day after her death from cardiac arrest. He shared a photo of the star, and wrote, “We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken.”

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, 2023 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. Mother Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed the death of her daughter on Thursday night. She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” The statement went on, “She was the most passionate strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Tom’s wife Rita Wilson took to social media with her own tribute to the star not long after the news. On Thursday, The Good Wife alum shared a set of Instagram photos and told followers, “Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her, who made us all laugh.”

“She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests,” Rita went on before praising Lisa Marie’s music. “She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.”

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and she inherited her father Elvis’ estate at the age of nine when he died in 1977. Like her dad, Lisa Marie embarked on a singing career and released three albums throughout the 2000s.

Through it all, Lisa’s personal life was tumultuous. She married four times, first to musician Danny Keough from 1988 until 1994. They had two children, Riley, in 1989, and Benjamin, in 1992. Tragically Benjamin died by his own hand in 2020.

Lisa Marie married pop superstar Michael Jackson in 1994 but they divorced in 1996, without any children. She was married to actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 until 2004. Lisa Marie wed guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006, and the pair had twin girls Harper and Finley in 2008 before they divorced in 2016.

She was also open about her issues with substance abuse and addiction through the years. Lisa Marie talked about how her children gave her “purpose” and helped her overcome her battle with drug and alcohol addiction in a powerful essay written as the forward for the book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, excerpted by CNN in 2019.

In the piece, she said, “As I write this, I think of my four children, who gave me the purpose to heal… [I’m] grateful to be alive today… and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times.”