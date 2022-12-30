Megan Fox Says She’s ‘Seeking A Girlfriend’ Via DMs As She Poses In Bikini Top: Photos

Megan Fox is looking for a girlfriend! The sultry Transformers star, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, December 30, to post a provocative video with a singular message. “Currently seeking a girlfriend,” she captioned two pics and a short video clip. “Please submit applications in the DMs.” In the first pic, Megan stared into the camera for a sexy selfie while wearing a fuzzy purple hat and plunging string bikini top. She was sitting in a car, rocking dramatic eyeliner, and wore her hair down and slightly curly to the steamy shot. In the next short clip, Megan appeared to be sitting in the passenger’s seat of the moving car. She briefly lifted her left hand and smiled, and while a ring could be seen, it wasn’t visually clear if she was wearing her massive engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, or if said ring was on that finger.

The star’s 20.7 million followers had so many questions and took to the1 comments thread to react. “If you get a gf then can i have colson pls, [SIC]” questioned one, while another wrote, “Suddenly breaking up with my boyfriend and no longer straight.” “WE VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE!!” wrote a third. “Megan don’t play with my emotions like this,” pleaded another, alongside a crying emoji.

Megan, who is a mom of three (sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green,) has been engaged to MGK (real name: Colson Baker) since January. The duo met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass and have been courting controversy and turning heads all over Hollywood ever since.

In fact, Megan’s engagement announcement on Instagram included a macabre confession. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she wrote of the January 11 proposal, which they captured via video. “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

They notably appeared at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding in May, though they also sparked potential breakup rumors after an awkward April red-carpet encounter in which the actress appeared to dodge a kiss from her rockstar lover.