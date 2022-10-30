Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Unholy’ In Sexy Bondage & Priest Costumes: Photo

Megan Fox, 37, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, turned heads on Saturday night when they showed off two epic Halloween costumes. The actress and rapper attended Vas Morgan’s Party in West Hollywood, CA and were photographed in their looks as they held hands outside the location. Megan looked sexy in a bondage outfit that included a long black velvet robe, black PVC bra, matching panties under fishnet tights, and black boots as MGK rocked a priest outfit that included a long black and red robe with a cross on the front side of it.

The lovebirds also had similar blonde hair colors as Megan kept her long tresses down and MGK did the same with his chin-length style. They made their way through an outside crowd as they got in and out of a black vehicle during the night, and looked relaxed as they stayed close together. MGK also held a chain that was attached to the collar his fiancee wore with her costume.

Megan and MGK’s latest bondage and priest costumes come just one day after they made headlines for another iconic set of costumes. They dressed as former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee when they attended the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. The looks, which can be seen below, made people do a double take as Megan had her long blonde hair down and in waves and wore a sleeveless maroon PVC mini dress with a light pink top and clear heels. MGK wore a white tank top, which Tommy was known to wear a lot back in the ’90s, black PVC pants, and boots. He also had tattoos on his arm and dark short hair.

In addition to being photographed at the party, Megan took to Instagram to share photos she and her fiance posed for as Pamela and Tommy. “But are these even costumes,” she wrote in the caption before the snapshots received a large amount of compliments. “MGK with dark hair…new level unlocked! He should keep it,” one fan wrote while another wrote about how the soon-to-be husband and wife “nailed” the costumes.

MGK also took to his own Instagram to share two photos, including one of him and Megan and one of the real Pamela and Tommy in the same looks, and a controversial video with a funny caption. “happy halloween virgins,” it read.