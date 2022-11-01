Megan Fox Wears Plunging Bodysuit To Channel Zelda With MGK As Link On Halloween

Megan Fox looked fabulous when she dressed up as Zelda for a Halloween party with Machine Gun Kelly, who dressed up as Link.

November 1, 2022 9:29AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Take Their Family Trick or Treating in NYCGreenwich Village, NYPictured: Alec Baldwin,Hilaria Baldwin,FamilyRef: SPL5498704 311022 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda. Pictured: Mgk, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly won Halloween and they proved that when they attended a party at Delilah’s in LA on Oct. 31. The 36-year-old dressed up as a sexy Zelda when she wore a plunging corset top that revealed major cleavage with a skirt that had hip-high slits on the front. Meanwhile, MGK dressed as Link from the video game with elf ears and all.

Megan Fox dressed up as sexy Zelda while Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Link when they attended a Halloween party at Delilah’s in LA on Oct. 31. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Megan’s outfit was stunning as she wore a skintight, maroon corset top that had an incredibly low neckline, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a sheer white maxi skirt that had two plunging slits on the front, starting at her hip. She put her long, toned legs on full display in the skirt which had one patterned panel down the front and she accessorized with thigh-high black leather lace-up boots with yellow laces.

As for her glam, she rocked super long and wavy platinum blonde hair with a pretty flower crown. Elf ears, thick, dark brows, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Meanwhile, MGK, looked perfect as Link when he wore tan baggy pants with a brown silk shirt, leather arm bands, slouchy brown suede boots, and a bandana. He had his blonde hair down and straight while pointy elf ears stuck out from behind his hair. A massive fake sword and a brown leather belt completed his costume.

Megan and MGK have been slaying Halloween and aside from this costume, they stepped out the other night rocking sexy bondage costumes. MGK dressed up as an unholy priest, wearing a black coat with red crosses while Megan wore a latex bra with completely sheer lace underwear and fishnet tights as she was attached to MGK by a chain hanging around her neck.

Another costume that they wore this year was Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Megan wore a skintight red and pink latex mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage while MGK wore a short black wig, a white tank top, and black leather skinny pants.

