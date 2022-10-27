Jerry O’Connell & Natalie Morales Transform Into MGK & Megan Fox For Epic Halloween Costumes

Halloween is happening on the set of The Talk, and co-host Jerry O’Connell decided to dress up at one of the biggest rappers in the world: Machine Gun Kelly. Jerry, 48, took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to show his transformation into the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker, wearing his look from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Jerry went all out for the look, donning a bleach blonde wig, super edgy and super long press-on nails designed to mimic the singer’s, and a bedazzled white tank top.

Jerry wasn’t the only pop star on set, as Natalie Morales, 50, dressed as MGK’s fiancée, Megan Fox. Natalie replicated Megan’s outfit from the same red carpet by donning a long, black wig, a skintight light pink bodysuit that featured a bustier-style top and flared bottoms, and shimmering silver heels with bows on them, as seen in her below Instagram post. The pair certainly looked good enough to win a Halloween costume contest. Of course, fans can be the judge of that when The Talk‘s Halloween episode airs Monday.

The MGK and Megan costume posts came at quite a coincidental time, as the lovebirds made headlines on Thursday for Megan’s NSFW comment under her man’s Instagram post. The father of one took to the platform to show off his look from the 2022 Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 25, and Megan, 36, shamelessly showed her lust for him. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options,” she wrote. Tell us how you really feel, Megan!

Of course, Jerry and Natalie aren’t the first celebrities to reveal their 2022 Halloween costumes online. Stars have been showing off their creative looks all month, such as Jennifer Garner, 50, who dressed up as two different ghosts with her beloved pup. One of her ghosts recited a silly poem about eating toast in a video she shared on Instagram, while the other simply let out a corny, “Boo!” Plus, Halsey, 28, posted a photo of her and her 15-month-old son Edner‘s matching pumpkin Halloween costumes.

Kim Kardashian, 42, leveled up and showed fans the spooktacular Halloween decorations she put up in her driveway and foyer. The outside of her house is covered in skeletons, bones, and even white moldings of her friends’ and family’s hands. On the inside, visitors are greeted by dozens of mummies and mummy wrapping that covers her walls from top to bottom. “We have a really creepy situation going on in here,” she noted of the inside of her Hidden Hills mansion. That’s for sure!