Kourtney Kardashian Smiles Brightly At Travis Barker On Boat Ride Ahead Of Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got some much-needed rest and relaxation as they prepare for their wedding in Italy on Saturday. The superstar couple were seen taking a relaxing boat ride together, and Kourt, 43, looked so in-love with Travis, 46. She smiled at the iconic drummer as they enjoyed the ride through Portofino on Friday, May 20.

Kourtney stunned in a vintage, white t-shirt from Travis’ band Blink-182. She also sported black leggings as they relaxed on the boat. Travis soaked in the sun by going shirtless, showing off his many tattoos. The couple both wore some black shades for the sunny outing. Kourtney’s kids were also seen lounging on the boat during the ride.

The pair are expected to celebrate their wedding with a ceremony in Italy on Saturday. The couple will reportedly say their vows at an intimate ceremony in a castle in Italy, per TMZ. After an impromptu Vegas wedding in April, the couple officially wed in a Santa Barbara ceremony, revealing that they got married with a series of photos, where they posed in a classic car with a “Just Married” sign on the back.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019** Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen in a boat, the day before their Italian wedding in Portofino. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA859696_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

When the pair had said “I do,” in Las Vegas, it was spur of the moment, and the couple weren’t able to get a marriage license, so they had a simple ceremony with an Elvis Presley impersonator marrying them, even if it wasn’t official.

When the couple get married in Italy, it’s expected to be filmed for The Kardashians, and fans will get to live all the excitement of the ceremony. “They know that they are both reality stars now, as Travis has appeared on nearly every episode,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Their storyline is a central focus and after some consideration, they both feel that they can’t have a wedding and not allow it to air. Their engagement was filmed and appeared in season one. They both thought that it was very tastefully done.”