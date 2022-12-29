Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo

Sharon Osbourne's rarely seen eldest daughter emerged for some post-holiday shopping with her mom!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 29, 2022 9:35PM EST
Sharon and Aimee Osbourne
View gallery
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10245568bn) Sharon Osbourne 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 23 May 2019 SHARON JOINS THE PANEL FOR THE DAY Sharon Osbourne joins our panel today to talk about the topics of the day as well as her struggles with mental health, turbulent relationship with Ozzy and all things Osbourne!
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sharon Osbourne and daughter Aimee pictured matching black jacket and jeans as the duo enjoy some shopping on trendy Melrose Pl. Pictured: Sharon Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sharon Osbourne Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Image Credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.

Sharon and Aimee Osbourne
Sharon and Aimee Osbourne shop together on Dec 29, 2022 in Los Angeles. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

Her daughter Aimee, 39, also rocked jeans, adding a graphic tee and black jacket with black shoes. She also carried multiple shopping bags and a cup of coffee, and wore pretty drop earrings as she walked alongside her famous mom. The pics come after Sharon was rushed to the hospital earlier this month on December 16 while filming a show in Santa Paula in Southern California.

But by December 17, her son Jack Osbourne, 37, confirmed via Instagram that she was OK and had been discharged from the facility. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack wrote via Instagram in a statement posted on Saturday, Dec. 17. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon herself took to Instagram on December 20 to post a lovely photo of her Christmas tree and reassure her fans. “Back home and doing great!” she wrote. “Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰”

Sharon, who also shares daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, with husband Ozzy, has spoken about Aimee’s dynamic within the family in the past. Per Hello!, she admitted her eldest doesn’t get along with the younger two reality TV stars. Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead,” she reportedly told The Sunday Times in April. “It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do.”

Sharon and Aimee Osbourne
Sharon and Aimee Osbourne on a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

She has also admitted that the very private Aimee left home at a young age to escape the family fame and the constant filming for The Osbournes. “My eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” she reportedly explained to The Talk panelists during an appearance. “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad