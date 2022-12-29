Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo

Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.

Her daughter Aimee, 39, also rocked jeans, adding a graphic tee and black jacket with black shoes. She also carried multiple shopping bags and a cup of coffee, and wore pretty drop earrings as she walked alongside her famous mom. The pics come after Sharon was rushed to the hospital earlier this month on December 16 while filming a show in Santa Paula in Southern California.

But by December 17, her son Jack Osbourne, 37, confirmed via Instagram that she was OK and had been discharged from the facility. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack wrote via Instagram in a statement posted on Saturday, Dec. 17. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon herself took to Instagram on December 20 to post a lovely photo of her Christmas tree and reassure her fans. “Back home and doing great!” she wrote. “Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰”

Sharon, who also shares daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, with husband Ozzy, has spoken about Aimee’s dynamic within the family in the past. Per Hello!, she admitted her eldest doesn’t get along with the younger two reality TV stars. “Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead,” she reportedly told The Sunday Times in April. “It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do.”

She has also admitted that the very private Aimee left home at a young age to escape the family fame and the constant filming for The Osbournes. “My eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” she reportedly explained to The Talk panelists during an appearance. “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her.”