Sharon Osbourne Enjoys Shopping Date With Daughter Aimee After Recovering From COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne was spotted looking healthy and happy after recovering from COVID-19 during a shopping trip with her rarely-seen daughter, Aimee Osbourne. The ladies did some damage at Saks!

She’s rarely seen in public, but a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills was clearly worth the risk of being seen by paparazzi for Aimee Osbourne. The singer, 37, was spotted exiting the high-end department store with several bags in hand during a January 24 shopping trip with mom Sharon Osbourne. The ladies stayed safe by wearing protective face masks during their day out in Los Angeles, where ICU capacity is currently at 0% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Talk co-host, 68, announced in early December that she had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized. She described her symptoms during a virtual chat on the morning show: “I nod off at, you know, ridiculous times of the day,” Sharon said. ” I went through all the symptoms — headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness — you know all of it. But there’s people who are much worse than I got it. They have it much worse, and I just think I came out very lucky.”

Thankfully, she made a speedy recovery and is back to happily chilling at home with husband Ozzy Osbourne and shopping with her daughter. We don’t see Aimee very often. Unlike younger siblings Jack and Kelly, Aimee opted not to take part in her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. She’s stayed largely out of the spotlight since, quietly working on a music and acting career.

The ladies dressed down for their shopping date, with Aimee rocking camouflage pants, sneakers, and a plain black sweatshirt. She put her hair up in a messy bun underneath a pageboy cap. Sharon went for a classic look, donning a fitted grey sweater with white trim, wide-legged slacks, and penny loafers. The perfect outfit to complement her bright red hair.