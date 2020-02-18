Sharon Osbourne, 67, Surprisingly Ditches Signature Red Hair & Goes Gray — See Before & After Pics

Sharon Osbourne looked amazing in a new photo from her hair colorist, showing off her latest style change after ‘coloring her hair once a week’ for the past 18 years!

Sharon Osbourne couldn’t have looked better with her brand new hairdo she debuted on Feb. 17. The Talk co-host, 67, posed for a casual photo taken by her hair colorist, Jack Martin, with her new silvery locks featured prominently. “Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Jack began the caption to his post, which featured a side-by-side comparison of Sharon’s hair before and after the major change! What’s more, Jack revealed a secret that few fans likely knew!

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” the professional hair colorist revealed to his followers and fans of Sharon. Jack shared that, prior to the major change, Sharon “explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.” After all the various hair trials she went through, “Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular TV show @thetalkcbs.”

Although Jack was slightly hesitant about the drastic change, “I told her I will try my best.” By the end of the transformation, Jack confessed that the entire hair coloration process took “a total of 8 hours from start to finish.” This way, Sharon “doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.” Before concluding his post, Jack said he “had [a] great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”

Sharon has always been open about any physical transformation she has gone through. In the past, the TV personality opened up about her various plastic surgeries, serving as a way to normalize the cosmetic procedures. Regardless of the changes she goes through, though, Sharon always looks absolutely incredible, and appears to feel so comfortable in her skin!