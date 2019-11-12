Sharon Osbourne Fires Back At Chrissy Teigen In Song Feud: Your Talk Show ‘Didn’t Even Last A Season’

Shots fired! Sharon Osbourne came for Chrissy Teigen in their feud over remaking ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ by dissing the fact that her daytime talk show ‘FABlife’ was canceled in under a year.

Sharon Osbourne escalated her feud with Chrissy Teigen and we can’t wait to see what the cookbook author is going to hit her back with. During the opening topics on The Talk on Nov. 12, Sharon fired back at Chrissy’s comments after the 67-year-old dissed her husband John Legend for remaking a line on the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” to be a little less chauvinistic. Chrissy, 33, responded with a reference to her short-lived ABC daytime lifestyle show FABlife, noting ““Sharon’s always going to have something to say, it’s her job, so, I remember those days of getting to talk s**t for money.” Sharon then came in hard with a response.

“It’s amazing that you [Chrissy] remember those days, cause the show you were on didn’t even last a season,” Sharon snarked “Let me clarify, we don’t get paid to talk what she said, about anyone. We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives, everyone one of you.”

Then she seemed to get in another swipe at Chrissy before explaining herself. “I was born into the (music) industry. I just didn’t marry someone who was in the industry,” seeming to hint that’s what Chrissy did, as Sharon is married rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70. She went on to explain that both of her parents worked in the music industry and that her grandparents worked in variety shows, which is why she was entitled to her opinion on John changing lyrics to a song that was written in 1944.

“The thing is, we get pad to give our opinion because we live such full, interesting lives. And also it’s amazing when we’re all on TV we get paid…like you do on all the shows you do,” pointing at the camera as if she was talking directly to Chrissy, who appears on NBC’s Bring The Funny and the Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle.

But Sharon wanted to make sure Chrissy knew she wasn’t looking for a long-term battle. “I don’t want to start anything, I think that John Legend is an amazingly, multi-talented person. He is incredible, and I think she’s lovely, they have a beautiful little family, they do. They are just the perfect couple. I don’t have a bone to pick, but I’m also entitled, Chrissy, to my opinion.” Sharon added that she loves how Chrissy stands up for her husband, but then she warned “Don’t start anything cause I know it will get ugly.” Fortunately for Sharon, Chrissy is too busy right now basking in the fact that she’s married to the man who was just named People’s Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive on Nov. 12.