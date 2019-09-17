Sharon Osbourne came down hard on Wendy Williams for claiming that Christie Brinkley faked her broken arm to get her daughter on ‘DWTS’ in her place. Sharon asked why Wendy was so ‘dark inside.’

Sharon Osbourne slammed Wendy Williams on The Talk for calling out Christie Brinkley‘s arm injury as “fake” to get out of doing Dancing with the Stars. On the Sept. 17 show, Sharon, 66, took a moment to address fellow talk show host Wendy’s biting Sept. 16 comments. “I have to go in on Wendy on this, because not so long ago Wendy was not in a very good place,” Sharon said about how Wendy confessed to viewers in March that she was living in a sober house. “And she had well wishes from so many people that she had, you know, run over the coals, so to speak. And everyone was out there wishing her well, sending her positive vibes.”

“And why is it, no matter what this woman goes though in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers are more public, and you know she’s a 55-year-old woman that relapsed again on drugs and the thing is, nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her, Sharon continued.

“Now, there’s a lovely lady, Christie Brinkley, who shattered her bones, has a metal plate put in…now why does she have to be so mean? What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t seem to get it out, when the world shows you love and wishes you well? You are so dark inside, so mean, constantly. It’s like, I have to say, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for people that have this anger, this nastiness inside them,” Sharon said regarding Wendy.

During her Hot Topics segment on Monday, Wendy showed the video ABC released of when Christie’s injury to her wrist and shoulder occurred on Sept. 13 during a rehearsal. It took her out of the competition before it started on Sept. 16 and Christie’s 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook stepped in to take her mom’s place on the show.

Wendy claimed the injury video “looked fake as hell.” She continued, “Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you’re going to fracture anybody you should’ve said the tailbone ’cause I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute.” Wendy then said that she believed, “Christie signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing she’d put her daughter Sailor in there” to help make her more famous. The comments reportedly left Christie in tears, especially since she’s appeared on Wendy’s show and the two had been friendly.