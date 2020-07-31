‘The Osbournes Want To Believe’ Preview: Ozzy, Sharon & Jack Debate Over Freaky ‘Alien’ Video

Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne have an intense discussion about an ‘alien’ video in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Osbournes Want To Believe’ premiere. Sharon thinks the video features a real Christmas elf!

Travel Channel’s new series, The Osbournes Want To Believe, debuts Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. Jack Osbourne is determined to make his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, full-fledged paranormal believers. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the series premiere, Jack and his parents look at footage of something people claim is an alien.

The mysterious person (or alien) is walking in someone’s driveway. The person has a huge head and very skinny legs. “They claim it is an alien, or some people are saying it’s an elf,” Jack says to his parents.

Ozzy doesn’t need to see any more of the footage. He’s knows exactly what this footage is all about. “It’s the kid,” Ozzy says. “It’s the kid f**king around.” Sharon weighs in with her own opinion. “He’s pretending to be a Santa’s elf,” she says.

Ozzy’s seen this video already, so his opinion is not changing whatsoever. Jack points out the weird entity’s huge head and ridiculous walk. “That is not human-like,” Jack notes. He’s not wrong! Ozzy believes the kid just has on a jumpsuit.

At this point, Ozzy is ready to move on to the next video. When Jack comes to the consensus that the family thinks this is a kid and not an elf, Sharon adds, “I think it’s a Christmas elf getting ready for Christmas, leaving all the gifts.”

In the series premiere, Jack shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts that leaves Sharon and Ozzy – and their dogs – barking at the moon. Their outrageously funny reactions include Sharon’s love for Harry & The Hendersons, Ozzy’s historical digressions on Greeks, Romans and the berserkers, and a copious amount of swearing.

“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” Jack said in a statement “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”