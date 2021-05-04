Interview

Kelly Osbourne Confesses She Doesn’t Talk To Older Sister Aimee Any More: We’re Very ‘Different’

Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne
Shutterstock
2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Erik Bragg leaving BOA Steakhouse after dinner in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne, Erik Bragg BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Erik Bragg out and about in Beverly Hills. 25 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Erik Bragg. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA735865_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Kelly Osbourne opened up to Dax Shepard on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert,’ where the star revealed that she and her sister aren’t on speaking terms and don’t ‘understand’ one another.

Kelly Osbourne has been living her best life over the course of the last year, but now, she’s opening up about her relationship with her estranged sister Aimee. The TV personality, 36, joined Dax Shepard for the May 3 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, where she briefly revealed the status of her relationship with her big sister, 37. “We don’t talk,” Kelly revealed.

“We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her,” Kelly further explained. Aimee is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne‘s children, who also share 35-year-old son Jack. The Osbourne family members have lived in the limelight for decades, but Aimee has always been hesitant to participate in the family’s TV shows and more.

Aimee Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the Sean John Autumn / Winter, 2002 / 2003, Fashion Show in New York on February 8, 2003 [Shutterstock].
“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and…I always really valued my privacy within that family,” Aimee shared during an appearance on New York’s Q1043 radio show, referencing why she didn’t appear on the famous family’s MTV reality series, which ran from 2002 to 2005. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as,” she shared.

Aimee Osbourne attends ‘An Evening at Home with the Osbournes’ Fundraising Dinner in Los Angeles on October 7, 2004 [Shutterstock].
“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.” As such, the two sisters have explored very different paths in their lives. Aimee is a member of the band ARO, and has also released her own singles. Kelly has appeared on Fashion PoliceDancing with the Stars, and has continued to develop her acting career, while also carrying out hosting duties for major industry events.

Kelly Osbourne attends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live’ show premiere in Las Vegas on January 30, 2020 [Shutterstock].
Along with opening up to Dax about her strained bond with her sister, Kelly got real about her ongoing journey with sobriety. “It did not escape me…So much better at hiding it, until I got to this point, I was like… nodding out,” Kelly said of her past struggles with addiction. Kelly recently confessed to her fans that she experienced a relapse, but has since assured them that she is back on track and embracing this fresh chapter in her life.