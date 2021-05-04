Kelly Osbourne Confesses She Doesn’t Talk To Older Sister Aimee Any More: We’re Very ‘Different’

Kelly Osbourne opened up to Dax Shepard on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert,’ where the star revealed that she and her sister aren’t on speaking terms and don’t ‘understand’ one another.

Kelly Osbourne has been living her best life over the course of the last year, but now, she’s opening up about her relationship with her estranged sister Aimee. The TV personality, 36, joined Dax Shepard for the May 3 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, where she briefly revealed the status of her relationship with her big sister, 37. “We don’t talk,” Kelly revealed.

“We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her,” Kelly further explained. Aimee is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne‘s children, who also share 35-year-old son Jack. The Osbourne family members have lived in the limelight for decades, but Aimee has always been hesitant to participate in the family’s TV shows and more.

“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and…I always really valued my privacy within that family,” Aimee shared during an appearance on New York’s Q1043 radio show, referencing why she didn’t appear on the famous family’s MTV reality series, which ran from 2002 to 2005. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as,” she shared.

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.” As such, the two sisters have explored very different paths in their lives. Aimee is a member of the band ARO, and has also released her own singles. Kelly has appeared on Fashion Police, Dancing with the Stars, and has continued to develop her acting career, while also carrying out hosting duties for major industry events.

Along with opening up to Dax about her strained bond with her sister, Kelly got real about her ongoing journey with sobriety. “It did not escape me…So much better at hiding it, until I got to this point, I was like… nodding out,” Kelly said of her past struggles with addiction. Kelly recently confessed to her fans that she experienced a relapse, but has since assured them that she is back on track and embracing this fresh chapter in her life.