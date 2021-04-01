Kelly Osbourne Rocks Silky Black Dress On Date Night With BF Erik Bragg — Pics

Kelly Osbourne looked gorgeous in her all-black garb while heading out to dinner at BAO Steakhouse in Los Angeles with her beau, Erik Bragg!

Kelly Osbourne continued to prove that black is the perfect color to wear for date night! The longtime TV personality, 36, stepped out on March 31 with her partner, Erik Bragg, for dinner at BAO Steakhouse in Los Angeles, where she was spotted wearing a great date night look. Kelly wore a stunning black silk slip dress with a midi cut. She also fashioned a black blazer overtop her slip dress, and sported a pair of comfortable black and white Converse sneakers for the night out.

Erik chose to match Kelly’s outfit by wearing a monochromatic black outfit, too! The twosome looked incredibly loved up as they were spotted near the restaurant. They had their arms wrapped around one another and wore protective face masks in order to keep each other and those around them safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But this isn’t the first time that the pair has been spotted out!

Kelly even wore a similar outfit to the look she sported last night when she was seen out with her beau on February 25. Kelly wore another black midi dress, which featured buttons running up the front of her look. She paired the dress with a black leather jacket and wore cute black and white shoes to complete the look. Far more adorable than her cute look was how she and Erik showed their affection for one another.

At one point during their outing, Kelly and Erik shared a sweet smooch! The two were, however, wearing protective face masks when they leaned in for their kiss. Nevertheless, the public display of affection was super cute and fans absolutely loved seeing Kelly happy, healthy, and having fun with her new boyfriend!

“[Kelly] is in the best health she has ever been in and Erik is just so fun, cool, and down to earth and understands her sense of humor and quirks,” a source close to the star shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Everything is so simple, easy, and real. There is no BS to him. And if we know Kelly and her family, there is never any BS that cuts through with her family. Everything is talked about, addressed and Erik is just a gentleman and really makes things fun. They are without question in love.” We cannot wait to see this couple’s love continue to flourish!