Kelly Osbourne Reunites With Her Parents & Shows Off Her 85 Lb. Weight Loss In Rare Family Photo

Kelly Osbourne looked great in an all black look while posing with her parents and brother in a rare family photo that teased ‘an epic night of spooky fun.’ Check out the pic!

Reunited and it feels so good! Kelly Osbourne got together with her famous parents, Ozzy, 71, and Sharon Osbourne, 68, and her brother Jack Osbourne, 34, for a family photo before their latest TV special. In the pic, the former Fashion Police host, 35, looked totally fabulous, rocking a black leather jacket, black pants, and heels. Kelly also pulled her signature purple hair into two braided top knots and held on to the family’s pooch, looking so powerful and chic.

Kelly’s dad, Ozzy, shot a wide, open-mouthed smile at the camera, dressed in all black just like his daughter! Sharon looked quite demur in a white button-down shirt and pin-stripped pants. Kelly’s brother, Jack, went casual for the photo op, sporting blue jeans and a flannel shirt with a baseball cap. The whole family was assembled for a special, spooky event they’re hosting on the Travel Channel this coming October 30.

“Get ready for a fright night like no other when the Osbournes go on their first-ever paranormal investigation together in the new two-hour special [The Osbournes: Night Of Terror]. Join the First Family of Darkness for an epic night of spooky fun on Friday, Oct. 30 at 9|8c,” the caption from the Travel Channel’s official Instagram account read.

Fans of the rock and roll royal family know well that it’s a big deal that they are getting together. For years the entire clan starred on the reality TV series The Osbournes from 2002-2005. Since the early aughts, however, each member of the family has gone through a total transformation — especially Kelly! Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter has become a total fashionista and an inspiration to her legions of fans for her healthy weight loss, dropping 85 lbs since 2018.

While Kelly has been showing off the results of her hard work, she’s also opened up about the procedure that helped her begin her journey. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly shared with the hosts of the Hollywood Raw podcast during her appearance on August 20. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it, ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she added.

Since her surgery, Kelly has worked hard to maintain her ideal weight through exercising and eating right. And she assured her legions of fans that her surgery was simply a means of moving in the “right direction.” She told the hosts, “The kind of surgery I had…if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she explained. “I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing.”