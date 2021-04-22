Kelly Osbourne’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Long Locks Following Her Relapse — Before & After Pics

Kelly Osbourne revealed that she was totally feeling her ‘new hair’ and ‘new outlook’ after opening up to fans about her ‘relapse’ following nearly four years of sobriety.

Kelly Osbourne has a new lease on life, thanks in part to her bold new look! The TV personality, 36, took to Instagram on April 21 and showed off her longer, more vibrant purple ‘do by hairstylist Laura Rugetti. In the pic, Kelly looked super glammed up, with her long tresses cascading down her shoulders and chest in soft beach waves. Her hair featured shades of purple, which totally stood out more than her previous, more subdued locks. Just check out her new look below!

Kelly was absolutely feeling her look, and with beautiful makeup done by Kip Zachary, she was positively glowing. “New hair!! New outlook!!” Kelly captioned the photo, adding a purple heart and thinking emoji. Fans absolutely adored Kelly’s new ‘do, and let her know in the comment section of her post. “Ooooo I love the long hair,” one fan wrote. “Go mermaid go!!!!! Stun,” another admirer typed in the comment section.

The look is a bold departure from what Kelly previously rocked. Prior to getting her extensions, Kelly showed off a shorter style on April 20, which featured a softer purple hue running through Kelly’s ‘do. On that post, Kelly captioned the selfie, “she’s back!!!!! Let’s do this,” adding the hashtag, “sobriety rocks.” Kelly, who’s always been open about certain aspects of her life, revealed to her fans that she had “relapsed” following almost four years of sobriety.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” Kelly said on her Monday, April 19, Instagram Story, per People. “I relapsed. Not proud of it,” she bravely shared with her fans.

“But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened,” she shared. Kelly went on to assure her fans that she was “sober today and I’m gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time. And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, ’cause I never, ever want to lie to you,” she said. “Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you’ll be hearing from me soon,” Kelly concluded her post.

Kelly has always been so transparent about her struggle with drug an alcohol addiction. Back in August 2018, she celebrated one full year of sobriety following a difficult relapse. Now, Kelly looks happier and healthier than ever. With her bold new ‘do and positive outlook, there’s nothing she can’t accomplish, and we can’t wait to see how her journey progresses!