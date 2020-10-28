See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kelly Osbourne Rocks High-Waisted Jeans To Show Off 85 Lb. Weight loss On 36th Birthday

Kelly Osbourne
BACKGRID
2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kelly Osbourne out celebrating her 36th birthday with a mystery guy. Kelly is seen arriving back home barefoot before heading back to an after-party accompanied by the mystery guy. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - An astonishingly slim Kelly Osbourne and TikTok star Griffin Johnson arrive for a late dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne, Griffin Johnson BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An astonishingly slim Kelly Osbourne flaunts her her massive weight loss while meeting with Jeff Beacher in Malibu. Kelly opted for an all black outfit to flatter her slim figure, donning a fitted blazer and pants. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kelly Osbourne revealed another cute outfit after losing 85 lbs, and her high-waisted jeans and tee combo was the perfect ensemble for ringing in her 36th birthday.

Kelly Osbourne celebrating in style. The Osbournes star was spotted on a night out in Los Angeles on October 27, her 36th birthday, rocking the cutest outfit that made her 85 lb. weight loss even more apparent. Kelly went casual for her celebration in a pair of boyfriend-cut, high-waisted jeans in a light denim, paired with a cropped, plain white t-shirt and black Converse sneakers. She covered up with a black bomber jacket and put her lavender hair up in a vintage-style updo.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne rocks a cute outfit while celebrating her 36th birthday in LA, 10/27/20 (BACKGRID)

Kelly recently revealed that she dropped major weight with a stunning Instagram photo. Since then, she’s stepped out in a number of fashionable and form-fitting outfits to show off her hard work, like this gorgeous blazer and cigarette pants combo. Kelly told fans that she achieved her results partly by getting a gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. In the next two years, she lost weight (and kept it off) with exercise, healthy eating, and determination.

She’s all for telling people she got the gastric sleeve, she explained in an August interview with Hollywood Raw. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly said on the podcast. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it, ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne out and about shopping in New York City prior to her weight loss, 6/23/17 (AP Images)

Kelly was accompanied on her birthday outing by a handsome mystery man. It’s unclear if he was Griffin Johnson, the 21-year-old TikTok sensation she’s been spotted with multiple times in October. Kelly and Griffin had dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood on October 14, and reunited to hang out October 17.