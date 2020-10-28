Kelly Osbourne Rocks High-Waisted Jeans To Show Off 85 Lb. Weight loss On 36th Birthday

Kelly Osbourne revealed another cute outfit after losing 85 lbs, and her high-waisted jeans and tee combo was the perfect ensemble for ringing in her 36th birthday.

Kelly Osbourne celebrating in style. The Osbournes star was spotted on a night out in Los Angeles on October 27, her 36th birthday, rocking the cutest outfit that made her 85 lb. weight loss even more apparent. Kelly went casual for her celebration in a pair of boyfriend-cut, high-waisted jeans in a light denim, paired with a cropped, plain white t-shirt and black Converse sneakers. She covered up with a black bomber jacket and put her lavender hair up in a vintage-style updo.

Kelly recently revealed that she dropped major weight with a stunning Instagram photo. Since then, she’s stepped out in a number of fashionable and form-fitting outfits to show off her hard work, like this gorgeous blazer and cigarette pants combo. Kelly told fans that she achieved her results partly by getting a gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. In the next two years, she lost weight (and kept it off) with exercise, healthy eating, and determination.

She’s all for telling people she got the gastric sleeve, she explained in an August interview with Hollywood Raw. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly said on the podcast. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it, ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly was accompanied on her birthday outing by a handsome mystery man. It’s unclear if he was Griffin Johnson, the 21-year-old TikTok sensation she’s been spotted with multiple times in October. Kelly and Griffin had dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood on October 14, and reunited to hang out October 17.