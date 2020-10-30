Kelly Osbourne Reveals Men Who Used To Diss Her As ‘Fat’ Asked Her Out After 85 Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Nah’

Kelly Osbourne got very candid about her love life post-weight loss, telling the co-hosts of ‘The Talk’ that she’s ‘having fun,’ while revealing that she’s turned down ‘seven’ men who dissed her in the past!

Kelly Osbourne has been so incredibly candid about her healthy weight loss and gastric sleeve surgery that she had in 2018. But now, she’s getting very real about her love life with the women of The Talk! During her October 29 visit to the day time show, the TV personality, 36, revealed that she’s been turning down men who she used to be interested in.

“I heard that there was a moment that you were asked out seven times in one day and you turned them all down?” Carrie Ann Inaba asked Kelly. “Let’s just say I’m having fun,” Kelly said slyly. But in all seriousness, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who happened to be among The Talk co-hosts, opened up about the type of men who have shown interest in since she dropped 85 lbs.

“Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had shown interest in before but had all made comments about, ‘she’s great but she’s too fat,’ or ‘she’s great, but she’s blah,'” Kelly revealed to the ladies and limited audience members. “So it was all of those people who came back around again, so I was like: ‘Nah, nah!'”

Though she was fairly reticent to reveal more details of her love life, Kelly has recently been spotted out and about with 21-year-old TikTok star Griffin Johnson. There’s no word yet on the exact nature of Kelly and Griffin’s connection, but the pair have been seen out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood — most recently on October 17! But the incredibly frank Kelly is far more concerned about breaking down stigmas and normalizing the surgery she underwent in order to achieve her ideal weight.

“It’s just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person that you’ve always wanted to be,” Kelly said of her 2018 gastric sleeve surgery. “So when I say, ‘it’s not a quick fix,’ it’s not a quick fix,” she explained to The Talk co-hosts. “You have to eat right; you have to work out. You have to do everything that you would normally do.”