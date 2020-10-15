See Pics
Kelly Osbourne Rocks All Black Outfit To Show Off 85 Lb. Weight Loss On Night Out

2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - An astonishingly slim Kelly Osbourne and TikTok star Griffin Johnson arrive for a late dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne, Griffin Johnson BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An astonishingly slim Kelly Osbourne flaunts her her massive weight loss while meeting with Jeff Beacher in Malibu. Kelly opted for an all black outfit to flatter her slim figure, donning a fitted blazer and pants. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A much slimmer Kelly Osbourne shares a laugh with a friend after lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.Pictured: Kelly OsbourneBACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Kelly Osbourne looked super trendy while out and about in Los Angeles, heading to dinner with a friend. See the TV personality’s latest look following her healthy 85 lb. weight loss!

Kelly Osbourne is looking fab! The daughter of rock royalty, 35, was spotted heading out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14, and sported a totally chic outfit. Kelly went for a monochromatic ensemble, wearing black joggers and a black jacket overtop a fitted white T-shirt.

Kelly Osbourne heads out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on October 14, 2020 [Backgrid].
The starlet added a pop of color to her muted look, wearing pink Converse sneakers. She also fashioned a glittering satchel and wore a pair of simple hoop earrings. Kelly’s signature purple ‘do was pulled up and she wore cat-eye glasses with black frames. All told, Kelly looked so at ease and very comfortable in her skin! But this is a newfound confidence Kelly has seriously been working.

Prior to her dinner outing, Kelly was spotted on Sunday, October 11, heading to a meeting in an all black business suit. Kelly looked so stylish, wearing snug black pants that featured torn fabric at her knees, and a fitted blazer that accentuated her figure. Much like her outing to Craig’s last night, Kelly also wore a face mask to protect herself and those around her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Osbourne seen out in Los Angeles on October 14, 2020 [BACKGRID].
While Kelly’s style has seriously been on-point these last few weeks, many have noticed Kelly’s fit frame, following her 85 lb. weight loss. But Kelly hasn’t just been showing off the results of her hard work at the gym and her healthy lifestyle. Indeed, the star has also been incredibly open about the gastric sleeve surgery she underwent two years ago in order to begin her healthy weight loss journey.

“I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly shared with the hosts of the Hollywood Raw podcast during her appearance on August 20. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it, ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she proudly proclaimed.

Of course, Kelly was very honest about what she’s had to do in order to maintain her fit figure. “The kind of surgery I had…if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she explained. “I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing.”