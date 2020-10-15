Kelly Osbourne Rocks All Black Outfit To Show Off 85 Lb. Weight Loss On Night Out

Kelly Osbourne looked super trendy while out and about in Los Angeles, heading to dinner with a friend. See the TV personality’s latest look following her healthy 85 lb. weight loss!

Kelly Osbourne is looking fab! The daughter of rock royalty, 35, was spotted heading out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14, and sported a totally chic outfit. Kelly went for a monochromatic ensemble, wearing black joggers and a black jacket overtop a fitted white T-shirt.

The starlet added a pop of color to her muted look, wearing pink Converse sneakers. She also fashioned a glittering satchel and wore a pair of simple hoop earrings. Kelly’s signature purple ‘do was pulled up and she wore cat-eye glasses with black frames. All told, Kelly looked so at ease and very comfortable in her skin! But this is a newfound confidence Kelly has seriously been working.

Prior to her dinner outing, Kelly was spotted on Sunday, October 11, heading to a meeting in an all black business suit. Kelly looked so stylish, wearing snug black pants that featured torn fabric at her knees, and a fitted blazer that accentuated her figure. Much like her outing to Craig’s last night, Kelly also wore a face mask to protect herself and those around her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Kelly’s style has seriously been on-point these last few weeks, many have noticed Kelly’s fit frame, following her 85 lb. weight loss. But Kelly hasn’t just been showing off the results of her hard work at the gym and her healthy lifestyle. Indeed, the star has also been incredibly open about the gastric sleeve surgery she underwent two years ago in order to begin her healthy weight loss journey.

“I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly shared with the hosts of the Hollywood Raw podcast during her appearance on August 20. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it, ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she proudly proclaimed.

Of course, Kelly was very honest about what she’s had to do in order to maintain her fit figure. “The kind of surgery I had…if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she explained. “I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing.”