‘Biography: Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne’ Preview: Kelly Gushes Over Singing ‘Changes’ With Ozzy

‘Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’ premieres Sept. 7. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Kelly Osbourne opening up about singing ‘Changes’ with her dad.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will celebrate the life and career of the one and only Ozzy Osbourne, 71. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the documentary, Kelly Osbourne, 35, fondly remembers singing “Changes” with Ozzy. “‘Changes’ was always one of my favorite Black Sabbath songs,” Kelly admits.

“Changes” was originally written by Ozzy and other members of Black Sabbath. The song was first released in 1972, before Kelly was even born. Ozzy notes that Kelly “loves the song. It’s special to me, you know.” He says it was a hit in England for years. “Changes” was Ozzy’s first-ever UK number one single.

Three decades after “Changes” was first released, Kelly and Ozzy teamed up for a special father-daughter duet. They revised the lyrics and released a new version of “Changes” in 2003. The song became an instant hit and means a lot to both Kelly and Ozzy.

“It was a huge hit for the both of us. To have your first #1 with your dad and for it to be your dad’s first #1 was magic,” Kelly says in the EXCLUSIVE preview.

The documentary will explore Ozzy’s incredible life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and successful solo career to one of rock’s elder statesmen and a loveable 21st-century television dad. As the Grammy winner turns 70, he reflects on his successes, failures, and more in Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

In addition to Kelly, the documentary will also feature interviews with Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone, and more. Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will premiere Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. on A&E. The next day, Biography: I Want My MTV will air at 9 p.m. That documentary charts the rise of a cultural phenomenon that came to define a generation: MTV.