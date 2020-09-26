Kelly Osbourne Then & Now: See Transformation Pics Of Fashionista From Punk Rock Star To Today

‘Fashion Police’ star Kelly Osbourne has always been an icon in the fashion world. We’re looking back at some of her best moments throughout the years.

Kelly Osbourne has been a staple in the fashion world for decades. She may only be 35, but the daughter of Hollywood legends Ozzy Osbourne, 71, and Sharon Osbourne, 67, has been rocking stunning ‘fits for years! Kelly recently shocked fans when she revealed that she had lost 85 pounds, and has been spotted out-and-about flaunting her taut figure in casual outfits ever since.

Back in August, Kelly was snapped shopping in Los Angeles while rocking a pair of black overalls for the casual occasion. She paired the look with white socks, black slide sandals, a black leather jacket — and, of course, a protective face mask. She glammed up the look with her iconic purple locks, which were styled in two intricate, braided double buns. She also rocked stylish, black-rimmed glasses and an array of necklaces.

Through the years, Kelly has experimented with different shades of purple tresses, and she rocked a much lighter, violet shade when she grabbed a coffee with a mystery man in late August. The former Fashion Police star cut a casual figure in a camouflage jacket, which she wore over a black tee and black track pants. Her purple tinged tresses were swept back into a top knot, and she opted for a pair of her go-to, cat-eye style glasses. She also exuded total comfy yet chic vibes, as she opted for a simple pair of black and white slides, while staying protected with a black face mask.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us all a good reason to reach for sweats and comfy outfits most days, but Kelly has previously rocked a lot of really cool outfits. Flash back to 2013, Kelly hit the red carpet alongside her mom Sharon Osbourne (talk about an iconic mother-daughter duo), and she rocked a grey gown. It featured a tight, strapless bodice and a full, tulle skirt. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of Kelly rocking incredible outfits through the years.