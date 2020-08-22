See Pic
Kelly Osbourne Cozies With Mystery Man After Revealing How She Dropped 85 Pounds

Emily Selleck
Kelly Osbourne stepped out in a camouflage jacket with a mystery man, after revealing how she dropped 85 pounds over the past two years.

Kelly Osbourne recently revealed how she lost 85 pounds, and the 35-year-old has never looked happier! She was spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles on August 21, and was greeted by a mystery man who gave her a warm hug. The daughter of Hollywood icons Ozzy Osbourne, 71, and Sharon Osbourne, 67, stepped out with her fluffy white dog while sipping on a coffee. The former Fashion Police star cut a casual figure in a camouflage jacket, which she wore over a black tee and black track pants.

Kelly was spotted with a mystery man.

She pulled her blonde tresses back into a top knot, and wore a pair of style cat-eye style glasses. Kelly looked totally comfy yet chic, as she opted for a simple pair of black and white slides, while staying protected with a black protective face mask. Her male pal also dressed down for the occasion, donning a black tee, beige pants, white sneakers, and a red beanie.

Kelly recently revealed how she dropped 85 pounds.

It comes just a couple of days after Kelly revealed that complete honesty is the best policy and admitted to undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly told Hollywood Raw podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on August 20. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck sh*t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she said.

Kelly also explained that the surgery isn’t an immediate fix: she also had to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. “The kind of surgery I had…if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she told the hosts. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that.”