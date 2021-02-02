Sharon Osbourne Teases A Possible Reboot Of ‘The Osbournes’ 16 Years Later: ‘Never Say Never’

Are we lucky enough to get more episodes of ‘The Osbournes’ in our lives? Sharon Osbourne told HL in our EXCLUSIVE interview to ‘never say never’ about a reboot!

She’s busy as a bee co-hosting The Talk, but Sharon Osbourne isn’t opposed to putting another project on her plate! Sharon, 68, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she’s open to a revival of her family’s beloved reality show, The Osbournes! While it’s not a done deal, Sharon says she and husband Ozzy Osbourne have definitely discussed a return to TV.

“We’ve gone back and forth and back and forth on it,” Mrs. O dished. “You never say never.” The Osbournes aired on MTV from 2002 and 2005, and introduced the world to the Black Sabbath frontman’s family: wife and manager Sharon, and their teenagers, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Their eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, declined to star on the show. The first season of the reality show gave MTV its highest ratings ever, at the time.

The whole family was launched into stardom as fans followed their daily lives on the hilarious, and often times touching program. Sixteen years later, so much has changed. Along with The Talk, Sharon also had her own talk show in 2006, and served as a judge on The X Factor. Kelly, now 36, became a fashion favorite, trading her pink spiky hair and arm warmers in the aughts for lavender locks and LBDs. She was even on Fashion Police!

Jack, now 35, hosts the ghost-hunting show Portals to Hell. He married Lisa Stelly in 2012 (the couple split in 2018) and has three beautiful children: Andy Osbourne, Pearl Osbourne, and Minnie Osbourne. Needless to say, Sharon’s the coolest grandma on the block. “I certainly love my grandkids,” Sharon said in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “I say, that’s the one good thing about being older, to be a grandmother.”

Even if The Osbournes doesn’t make a return, Sharon and Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in early 2020, have some projects cooking up. She revealed to HollywoodLife that they’re making a movie about their life together! “We’re working on that this year,” Sharon divulged. “It’s our life story in a movie.” Add to that Ozzy’s A&E docuseries Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, and you’ve got a bonafide Osbournes takeover!

