Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Disses Him For Posting Photos With His Other Kids

When Nick Cannon, 42, and Abby De La Rosa posted their Christmas card (see photos HERE) on Dec. 18, it was only a matter of time until the drama began. Just hours later LaNisha Cole, who is the mother to his daughter, Onyx, 3 mos., took to her Instagram Story to seemingly shade Nick. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!”, the 40-year-old wrote. She then highlighted the importance of keeping things positive but noted it can be difficult. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Abby and Nick took to Instagram on Sunday to share their adorable holiday photos with their fans. “Christmas ’22,” the mom-of-three captioned the carousel of photos. In the snapshots, Abby rocked a figure-hugging red dress, while Nick opted for a green Christmas sweater with snowflakes. They both carried their children: Zion and Zillion, 1, along with newborn Beautiful Zepplin. In a separate post, Abby held baby Beautiful and captioned the black-and-white photo, “The Sweetest little gift.”

Nick was also busy on Dec. 19 with his baby mama, Bre Tiesi, who posted a festive carousel of photos with The Masked Singer host. “Creating memories with my Cannon boys all season long! Legendary didn’t even bat an eye at Santa! He did love daddy burying him in the beans! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” she captioned the series of photos. Nick and Bre welcomed their son, Legendary Love Cannon, on June 28. And as of this writing, the 42-yeart-old and LaNisha have yet to share a holiday photo together.

LaNisha’s social media statement comes just one week after Nick revealed that he feels “guilt” for not spending “enough time” with all of his 11 kids during a recent episode of of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” the TV personality said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

The Wild ‘n Out star famously shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with pop singer Mariah Carey, 52. Nick and Brittany Bell share three kids: Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, Golden Cannon, 5, and newborn Rise, 2 mos. Notably, Nick is currently expecting his 12th child with Model Alyssa Scott, who gave birth to their late son, Zen, in 2021. Alyssa and the proud dad sadly lost baby Zen in Dec. 2021 due to a malignant brain tumor. On Dec. 5, Nick took to Instagram to mourn his child. “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary,” he captioned the photo.