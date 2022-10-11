Nick Cannon’s Baby Daughter Onyx Ice Wears A Crown In Adorable Newborn Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, and model LaNisha Cole welcomed the actor’s ninth child together on Sept. 14. Almost one full month later, the 42-year-old shared an adorable set of newborn photos (see photos HERE) of his new daughter, Onyx Ice, via Instagram. In the snapshots, Onyx wears nothing but a gold crown on her head while her daddy holds it up with a single finger. “‘It’s my job to never let your crown fall!'”, the TV host captioned the sweet image.

His 5.9 million followers were quick to hop into the comments section to write about the baby’s cuteness overload. One fan wrote, “That’s right!!! She is definitely a Queen I love how you take care of ALL of your babies!!!”, while another said, “That one right there!! Adorable!!” And we must say that we totally agree!

He also shares two kids with singer Mariah Carey, 53, which includes twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11. In addition, Nick welcomed his 10th child on Sept. 23 with Brittany Bell. His son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born just nine days apart from his sister, Onyx. Rise is the Wild ‘n Out star’s third child with Brittany, who is also the mom to Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, and Golden Cannon, 5.

When Onyx was born, the proud dad announced her birth with an emotional Instagram post. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” Nick wrote. He also went on to note how much he has learned from his children. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” he added.

More so, Nick addressed the haters in his caption as well. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he added. Since the birth of his new baby girl, the singer has been busy being loved up with his new bundles of joy. On Oct. 6, Nick posted a cozy photo with Onyx, as she took a nap in his arms. “All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!”, he captioned the post.