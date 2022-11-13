Nick Cannon Estimates His Child Support For 12 Kids Is More Than $3M A Year: ‘I Definitely Spend A Lot’

Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutte

Nick Cannon has quite a few bankable talents, as seen in his myriad of industry gigs, and they will certainly come in handy with his child support. A day after the TV host/singer/actor welcomed him 12th kid on Nov. 11, he claimed a recent report estimating the tab of his financial responsibility as a papa around $3 million annually was a little low.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system.” Of course, the amount may change soon as Nick also has one on the way 13th with model Alyssa Scott, which is welcome news as the pair lost their five-month-old son Zen to his cancer battle in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick was basking in the glow of fatherhood for the 12th time when he and Abby De La Rosa announced the birth of their third child together in an Instagram post. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive!” the couple wrote. The baby comes just over a year after the couple welcomed their twins Zion and Zillion, both 1, together.

Nick welcomed his son Rise with ex Brittany Bell in September, just nine days after the birth of his ninth child – a daughter named Onyx Ice – with model LaNisha Cole. Nick and Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014, also share son Golden, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months. Nick and Bre Tiesi‘s son Legendary Love was born in July 2022. Nick also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2021, the Wild ‘N Out star explained his views on marriage and defended why he’s had children with so many different women. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the women that have birthed Nick’s children are satisfied with the unorthodox situation. “All the women he has children with are kept in the loop and informed each time he has another baby on the way,” the insider explained. “He has open communication with all of them. Nick has always believed transparency is important. It would not be fair to the mothers of his kids, nor to the kids themselves.”