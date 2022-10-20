Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance

Billie enjoyed a walk with her dog in LA just two days after she was spotted smooching the lead singer of The Neighbourhood.

By:
October 20, 2022 12:10PM EDT
View gallery
Kristen Stewart is spotted in Chanel outfit and tennis shoes with morning coffee leaving for NBC Today Show in New York City Pictured: Kristen Stewart Ref: SPL5272585 041121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish looks superfit and body confident as she gets in her workout after confirming her new romance with The Neighborhood rocker Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old hitmaker showed off her trim and toned physique in Nike bike shorts as she hit up a Los Angeles gym with a pal on Wednesday. She looked cool in a Harley Davidson baseball hat and wore chunky black boots, also sporting what appeared to be three bruises on one leg. After going public with her new 31-year-old beau this week, she was all smiles, flashing a peace sign and looking pumped for her session. Billie was with tattooed trainer Kristina Nekyia, who describes herself as the 'Body Wizard: Demystifying Flexibility' on social media as well as a vegan athlete and a bodywitch. 19 Oct 2022 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909569_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna is looking happy in West Hollywood as we spot her shopping at Bristol Farms with a bodyguard in tow. The singer/fashion designer wore a black DMX rap tee and showed off her legs as she walked through the parking lot with a smile and flashing a peace sign with her fingers. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.

Billie Eilish stepped out in LA in biker shorts in Oct. 2022. (Snorlax / MEGA)

The outing comes just two days after the Grammy/Oscar winner enjoyed a date with Jesse in Studio City. The pair looked quite smitten with one another as they locked lips, wrapped their arms around each other and even held hands as they walked down the street together. The PDA session was followed by a low-key date at celeb hotspot Crossroads Kitchen.

“You would never have known that Billie and Jesse were celebrities unless you knew who they were. They couldn’t have been more down to earth and they acted like any typical couple,” an eyewitness at the restaurant told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They didn’t request any special accommodations as a lot of celebrities often have, they sat in a booth with all the other diners and pretty much kept to themselves the entire time,” the insider added, noting that the new couple “sat closely” to each other.

The new red-hot romance just started gaining traction over the weekend when the pair were seen holding hands in a viral video on Oct. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. In it, the young singer got cozy with the musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights. The pair were hanging out with a group of friends as well, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish walked her dog in LA in Oct. 2022. (Snorlax / MEGA)

Billie and Jesse were also seen together in August, per TMZ, which had fans speculating that there was something up between the artists, despite neither of them confirming that they were dating. Billie is often private on her Instagram, as Jesse is as well. Their 9-year age difference raised eyebrows on social media, with followers also pointing out that Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017.

Meanwhile, Billie called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”

More From Our Partners

ad