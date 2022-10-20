Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance

Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.

The outing comes just two days after the Grammy/Oscar winner enjoyed a date with Jesse in Studio City. The pair looked quite smitten with one another as they locked lips, wrapped their arms around each other and even held hands as they walked down the street together. The PDA session was followed by a low-key date at celeb hotspot Crossroads Kitchen.

“You would never have known that Billie and Jesse were celebrities unless you knew who they were. They couldn’t have been more down to earth and they acted like any typical couple,” an eyewitness at the restaurant told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They didn’t request any special accommodations as a lot of celebrities often have, they sat in a booth with all the other diners and pretty much kept to themselves the entire time,” the insider added, noting that the new couple “sat closely” to each other.

The new red-hot romance just started gaining traction over the weekend when the pair were seen holding hands in a viral video on Oct. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. In it, the young singer got cozy with the musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights. The pair were hanging out with a group of friends as well, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.

Billie and Jesse were also seen together in August, per TMZ, which had fans speculating that there was something up between the artists, despite neither of them confirming that they were dating. Billie is often private on her Instagram, as Jesse is as well. Their 9-year age difference raised eyebrows on social media, with followers also pointing out that Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017.

Meanwhile, Billie called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of her tour in February of this year. “She was on the fence about this because she thought that he might get bored or that it would not be fun for him to tag along with her and watch her do the same show over and over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. However, “her team thought that it would be a good thing for him to join because it would keep her less stressed.”