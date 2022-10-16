Jesse Rutherford: 5 Things On The Neighbourhood Singer, 31, Seen Holding Hands With Billie Eilish

Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Los Angeles

Jesse’s last relationship was with model Devon Lee Carlson, 27, whom he broke up with in 2020

Billie Eilish sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted holding hands in a viral video on Oct. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. The Grammy/Oscar winner got cozy with the musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights. The pair were hanging out with a group of friends as well, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.

Billie and Jesse were also seen together in August, per TMZ, which had fans speculating that there was something up between the artists, despite neither of them confirming that they were dating. At the time, Billie was 20 and Jesse was 31. Of course, their 9-year age difference raised eyebrows on social media, with followers also pointing out that Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017.

Learn more about the musician who may or may not be dating “The Bad Guy” singer, below.

Where is Jesse from?

Jesse was born in Newbury Park, California, just outside Los Angeles, on August 21, 1991. Being adjacent to Hollywood made it easier for him to take his love of entertainment as a child and make it a reality, as he was soon booking roles in movies by the age of 10, according to AllMusic.com.

As a child actor, he worked with Angelina Jolie

After landed a few commercials and television gigs, Jesse had the chance to play a supporting role in 2002’s Life or Something Like It, alongside Angelina Jolie. He also had scenes in Bundy and appeared on an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, per his IMDB.

He had a Number One hit with The Neighbourhood

In 2011, Jesse co-founded the band The Neighbourhood, which created a “mix of atmospheric indie rock, electronica, and hip-hop beats with melodic, R&B-inflected vocals,” per AllMusic.com. He was joined by guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Michael Margott, and drummer Brandon Fried.

A year later, they released the EP I’m Sorry with the single “Sweater Weather,” which reached number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in June 2013.

Going solo as ‘Jesse’ he was featured on an album with Halsey and Khalid

In 2017, Jesse released his first debut album called &. Two years later, as he was now known as simply “Jesse,” he announced his second solo album GARAGEB&, per AllMusic.com. During that time, he was featured on Benny Blanco’s release Friends Keep Secrets alongside acts like Halsey and Khalid.

He collaborated with his last girlfriend on a Marc Jacobs project

While dating model and influencer Devon Lee Carlson, 27, the pair collaborated on a limited edition Valentine’s Day t-shirt in 2020 for Marc Jacobs, according to Nylon. The couple would eventually break up that same year.