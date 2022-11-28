Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On ‘Really Cool’ Romance With Jesse Rutherford: He’s The ‘Hottest’

Billie Eilish, 20, broke her silence about her romance with Jesse Rutherford, 31, in a new video interview with Vanity Fair. The singer, who has done the life update interview with the outlet every year over the past few years, admitted she does have a boyfriend and she’s “really happy” with the relationship. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said after confirming she was in a romance.

The talented star didn’t mention Jesse by name, but their latest PDA-filled appearances seem to confirm he’s the one who stole her heart. She went on to call her new beau “the hottest” and even joked about she managed to date him. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*cking f*cker alive, but pulled his ass!” she exclaimed.

“Are you kidding me?” she went on to ask rhetorically before miming a bow. “Can we just…round of applause for me? Thank you.” She also shared that she’s ” really inspired” by Jesse and he’s “inspired” by her as well.

Another thing Billie seemingly addressed was her breakup with Matthew Tyler Vorce, which happened earlier this year. “I feel extremely grateful for the relationship I was in last year, and I think he’s so much happier now — which really makes me happy,” she said.

Billie’s latest interview about her love life and more comes after she and Jesse made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 20222 LACMA Art+Film Gala in early Nov. The lovebirds happily posed for photographers while smiling and showing off their epic outfits. At one point, they also wrapped a Gucci blanket around them and snuggled as they continued to pose.

In Oct., Billie also made her romance Instagram official by posting Halloween photos with the hunk. They dressed up as a baby and an elderly man, which seemed to poke fun at their 11-year age difference. “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰,” she wrote in the caption.