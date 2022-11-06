Billie Eilish, 20, & Jesse Rutherford, 31, Make Red Carpet Debut In Gucci Blanket & Matching PJs: Photos

Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, took their new romance to the red carpet for the first time on Saturday! The singer and her older beau happily posed together in Gucci pajama-inspired outfits, which included a long tan slip dress with the Gucci logo print for her and a button-down top and matching pants for him, at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA. They also posed while wrapped in a tan Gucci blanket together.

Billie looked radiant as her dark hair was down for the event and she had a matching Gucci sleep mask resting on top of her head. Jesse showed off his neck tattoos in the outfit and wore matching comfortable-looking Gucci slippers. The “Ocean Eyes” crooner also topped her look off with Gucci gloves and matching platform shoes.

Billie and Jesse’s latest public appearance is the first one they have made as a couple. The lovebirds, who started dating his Fall after being friends for years, stepped out in Halloween costumes that seemed to poke fun at their age difference last week. The costumes also seemed to be a response to haters who have criticized their relationship.

Despite the mixed opinions about Billie and Jesse, a source told us that their bond is strong and she’s already introduced him to her parents. “She’s fallen for him and vice versa. She has introduced him to her parents, and they think he is a total gentleman,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

“It helped a lot that Jesse was friends with Billie’s brother Finneas too because he is the toughest critic and is so overprotective of her,” the source continued before mentioning their Halloween costumes. “They thought it was hilarious and so perfect,” the source continued. “Their friends thought it was very in line with their sarcastic sense of humor. They know what people are saying about their age difference and they really don’t care at all. Eleven years is really nothing and they are on the same plane emotionally and spiritually.”