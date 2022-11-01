Billie Eilish Introduced BF Jesse Rutherford To Her Parents: Their Feelings About The Romance Revealed (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish, 20, and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, who have been linked since early October, are still going strong. Their romance is going so well that Billie has even introduced him to her parents — who are super supportive of the relationship — according to an EXCLUSIVE insider. “She’s fallen for him and vice versa. She has introduced him to her parents, and they think he is a total gentleman,” the source divulged to HollywoodLife. “They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

Even better, Billie’s co-collaborator and older brother, Finneas O’Connell, 25, also approves of Billie and Jesse. “It helped a lot that Jesse was friends with Billie’s brother Finneas too because he is the toughest critic and is so overprotective of her,” the source explained. Previously, a person close to the talented brother and sister duo confirmed to HL that Finneas is all for his little sister’s new relationship and likes to see her “so happy and giddy.” Billie and Jesse’s relationship has been widely criticized due to their 11-year age difference, so it’s likely Billie has found solace in the fact that her family approves.

The new couple comically addressed the backlash about their age difference via their 2022 Halloween costumes. In photos seen below that were shared over the weekend, Billie dressed as a baby and Jesse dressed as an old man, even wearing prosthetics to age him. HollywoodLife‘s insider revealed the costume was their way of pushing back against the criticism they received and “was both of their ideas.”

“They thought it was hilarious and so perfect,” the source continued. “Their friends thought it was very in line with their sarcastic sense of humor. They know what people are saying about their age difference and they really don’t care at all. Eleven years is really nothing and they are on the same plane emotionally and spiritually. Billie is an old soul and she way beyond her years Jesse treats her with the same love and respect that he always has. The important thing is that he treats her how she deserves to be treated, regardless of age.”

Before Billie took interest in her fellow musician, she was in a relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce. They broke up in the spring of this year amid cheating rumors, which Matthew addressed on his Instagram Story on May 30. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” he wrote.

Billie and Jesse have known each other for several years, but appeared to catch feelings this fall. They were spotted together several times in October — including shamelessly packing on the PDA during a Los Angeles date night — and went Instagram official on Nov. 1.